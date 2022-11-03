Proteas stumble in the rain, but stay on course for semis

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
The Proteas suffered a humbling rain-affected 33-run defeat to Pakistan in a Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday but their chances of progressing to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup is in their hands.
SA, who suffered familiar top-order batting failings and displayed poor death bowling, are second in Group 1 with five points and a win over Netherlands on Sunday will guarantee safe passage to the knockout stages.
For Pakistan, who have moved to third spot with four points, their chances of progressing to the knockout stages hang in the balance as they will have to beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope other results go their way.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, reaching 185/9 largely due to the acceleration of their middle-order batters at the back end of their overs, during which they put SA’s bowlers under pressure.
At one stage in their innings Pakistan were struggling on 43/4 but they put together two match-winning partnerships that started with 52 off 39 between Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz. That was followed by a stand of 82 off 36 between Iftikhar and Shadab Khan that helped Pakistan put up their above-par total, which proved insurmountable for the Proteas as they reached 108/9.
Standouts with the bat for Pakistan were Shadab Khan with 52, Iftikhar (51) and Mohammad Haris with 28. The most productive bowler for SA was Anrich Nortjé with a return of 4/41.
Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returned with a wicket apiece in a match in which a win could have secured a place in the knockout stages.
SA’s chase had problems from the start with influential opener Quinton de Kock returning to the pavilion without scoring after he was caught by Mohammad Haris at midwicket from the bowling of Shaheen Afridi.
Rilee Rossouw was next to go as he top-edged to be caught in the deep by Naseem Shah from the bowling of Shadab. Temba Bavuma, who finally found some form after recent struggles, fell in similar fashion as he got an outside edge to Rizwan behind having scored a morale-boosting 36 off 19 balls.
The skipper was soon followed by Aiden Markram on 20 runs, who became the second victim of the inspired Shadab.
Then rain arrived with SA struggling on 69/4 after nine overs and 16 runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method par score. After a delay of about 45 minutes the match was reduced to 14 overs. SA’s revised target was 142 and they needed 73 runs from five overs, which proved too much as Pakistan continued where they left off before rain interrupted.
After the restart, Pakistan did not have too many problems dealing with tail-enders Wayne Parnell (3), Kagiso Rabada (1) and Nortjé (1) as they kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
The Proteas will probably have key middle order batter David Miller — who missed Thursday’s match with an injury — back against the Netherlands.
