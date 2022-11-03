×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s new apartheid

03 November 2022 - 16:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa and new AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini attend the final ceremony of his coronation, in Durban, October 29 2022. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
A radio host asked his listeners recently what they thought about state funded royalty and traditional chiefs. Almost everyone echoed my opinion that these are cultural entities and should be funded by those who support and benefit from them. However, the reality is far more sinister.

Michael Schmidt’s excellent article described the relentless march of legislation designed to entrench power in unelected, patriarchal and corrupt chiefs and traditional leaders, aimed at denying rural residents the rights they and the ANC spent decades fighting for (“ANC seeks tighter grip on rural areas through ‘homelands’ acts”, October 30).

It seems that these hapless folk, who make up a third of the population, must now renew the struggle for which Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo and countless others fought and died. It’s clear the ANC needs a strategy to counter its waning support in urban areas, and that it is prepared to subvert the democratic process by buying the patronage of compliant chiefs who can pressurise their subjects to do their bidding.

In short, this is introducing a new apartheid into the former homelands and “bantustans” in a desperate bid to retain power at any cost. It seems the next Steve Biko who emerges to fight this challenge won’t be looking over his shoulder for angry white policemen, but for the local chief’s mafia.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC seeks tighter grip on rural areas through ‘homelands’ acts

Communities, opposition parties dismayed by Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and Traditional Courts Act
National
3 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: No place for complacency as SA’s food security improves

The country is leading the continent and has moved ahead in index rankings since 2021
Opinion
2 weeks ago
