LETTER: ANC’s new apartheid

A radio host asked his listeners recently what they thought about state funded royalty and traditional chiefs. Almost everyone echoed my opinion that these are cultural entities and should be funded by those who support and benefit from them. However, the reality is far more sinister.
Michael Schmidt’s excellent article described the relentless march of legislation designed to entrench power in unelected, patriarchal and corrupt chiefs and traditional leaders, aimed at denying rural residents the rights they and the ANC spent decades fighting for (“ANC seeks tighter grip on rural areas through ‘homelands’ acts”, October 30).
It seems that these hapless folk, who make up a third of the population, must now renew the struggle for which Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo and countless others fought and died. It’s clear the ANC needs a strategy to counter its waning support in urban areas, and that it is prepared to subvert the democratic process by buying the patronage of compliant chiefs who can pressurise their subjects to do their bidding.
In short, this is introducing a new apartheid into the former homelands and “bantustans” in a desperate bid to retain power at any cost. It seems the next Steve Biko who emerges to fight this challenge won’t be looking over his shoulder for angry white policemen, but for the local chief’s mafia.
Bernard BensonParklands
