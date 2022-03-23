Bangladesh crush Proteas for historic series win

Every run and delivery was cheered by adoring Bangladeshi fans in Centurion as their team beat the Proteas by nine wickets in the third and final ODI to win the three-match series 2-1.

It took 6.5 overs or the 41st delivery of the match to get the 4,500 fans, mostly wearing green and red and chanting “Bangladesh”, to find their voices as Hasan Mehidy tempted Quinton de Kock into a shot and got SA’s best player caught at long on for the first wicket.

There were more cheers in the 13th over, 15th, 16th, 19th, 25th, 29th (twice), 35th and the end of the 37th as SA wilted after they won the toss and chose to bat first.

The SuperSport Park pitch was a belter and the Bangladesh bowlers put the ball in the right areas but the SA batters lacked execution.

SA started well with De Kock (12 runs off eight balls) and his opening partner Janneman Malan (39 off 56) putting on 46 but that was the only meaningful partnership as wickets tumbled regularly.

The middle-order of Kyle Verreynne (9 off 16), captain Temba Bavuma (2 off 11), Rassie van der Dussen (4 off 10) and David Miller (16 off 31) were knocked over without offering a punch.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who came in for the injured Wayne Parnell as the only change from the team that won the second match at the Wanderers to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday, looked good but lasted just 29 balls for his 20.

Keshav Maharaj tried to do a rescue job, but perhaps much like Pretorius, he adopted the gung-ho approach and perished early when taking time to settle in appeared the sensible thing to do.

Even the tail of Kagiso Rabada (4 off 3), Lungi Ngidi (0) and Tabraiz Shamsi (3 off 5) could not wag as SA were shot out for 154 in 37 overs.

The history books were also against SA at the change of innings. The only time SA posted a score of 150 or more batting first in an ODI match was during the 1995/96 season in East London when they were shot out for 129 in 41.4 overs.

SA needed to strike early to be in with half a chance but did exactly the opposite when Maharaj dropped a regulation catch at gully to give visiting captain Tamim Iqbal another life in the first over bowled by Rabada.

Iqbal (87 not out) was attacking and went on to score a big half-century while his opening partner Liton Das (48 off 57) came marginally short.

While Bangladesh needed 37 overs for 10 SA wickets, the Proteas landed their first punch only in the 21st over to break the opening stand between Iqbal and Das.

Shakib Al Hasan joined the party and smashed 18 runs from 20 balls and was on strike when the winning runs were scored.