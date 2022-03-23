Sport / Cricket

Hamza suspended from cricket after tests detect banned substance

Proteas batsman says he can explain why he tested positive for Furosemide

23 March 2022 - 17:42 TIISETSO MALEPA
Zubayr Hamza, right-handed batsman for the Proteas. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Zubayr Hamza, right-handed batsman for the Proteas. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX

Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza has been suspended after he tested positive for a banned substance, Cricket SA  revealed on Wednesday.

Cricket SA announced the 26-year-old from Cape Town was charged under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code and is fully co-operating with the process.

“Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately while written submissions are presented to the ICC,” Cricket SA said in a statement jointly released with the SA Cricketers’ Association.

“The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance-enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

“The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr.”

Cricket SA said the positive test followed an ICC anti-doping test in January.

Hamza had been part of the Proteas’ ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. Cricket SA announced before the opening ODI on Friday that Hamza had been released from the squad for “personal reasons” and was replaced by Ryan Rickelton.

Hamza has played six Test matches for the Proteas and played his last match against New Zealand in Christchurch in February. He had a solitary ODI appearance for SA against Netherlands in November 2021.

