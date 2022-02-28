Verreynne hopes to kick on after a rough patch early in his Test career

Kyle Verreynne has had a testing start to his Test career, and hopes his maiden century against New Zealand at the end of day four of the second and final match in Christchurch is the end of an early rough patch and beginning of good things to come.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter started Monday’s day four on 22 not out, with Wiaan Mulder on 10 at the other end and SA on 140/5 in their second innings with an intimidating lead of 211 runs at Hagley Oval.

Verreynne put on two partnerships of 78 runs, first with Mulder and later with Kagiso Rabada, to disorientate the New Zealand attack as the lead grew bigger.

By the time he was finished with the Kiwis, he carried his bat on 136 not out with SA having set a victory target of 426 runs.

Verreynne spoke about his challenges in his fledgling Test career after his knock.