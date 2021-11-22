NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket Australia can be a bit of a Paine in the butt
Nothing has changed — except the players take more precautions not to be caught
22 November 2021 - 17:34
Ordinarily, a grubby sports sex scandal unfolding many thousands of kilometres away from SA and with little, direct relevance to this country should be fulsomely ignored. But there is just too much about Tim Paine’s resignation as Australia’s Test captain that screams out for closer inspection.
Not as close as the attention paid by the recipient of a photograph of Paine’s genitals three years ago, but a good look, nonetheless. There has always been a “larrikin” side to Paine, enhanced by a second sporting life in which he rose from a near career-ending finger injury to the job many Australians call the second-most important in the country behind the prime minister. ..
