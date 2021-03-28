A career-best six wickets by Prenelan Subrayen played a big role in the Dolphins turning the 4-Day Domestic Series final on its head when they dismissed the Titans for a record low 53 on the penultimate day of their clash in Durban on Sunday.

The right-arm off-break bowler took 6/24 in a scarcely believable 22-over spell and shared 13 wickets with fellow spinner Senuran Muthusamy on day four of the match‚ which is being played as a five-day decider at Kingsmead Stadium.

Their performances‚ which meant 17 wickets fell on the day‚ blew away the visitors for their lowest total in franchise history.

The 53‚ scored in a dire 43.3 overs by the Titans‚ was in response to 295 all out by the Dolphins at the start of the day‚ with Mandla Mashimbyi’s side then made to follow on before reaching stumps on 92/4.

That drew the curtain on a sensational day of cricket — one that started as effectively the second day of the match after only 10 overs were possible on days one and two when rain‚ bad light and a wet outfield left a draw looking like a certain outcome.

The home side resumed on 258/7 at the start, with Ruan de Swardt reaching 26 and Subrayen ending not out on 14.

Okuhle Cele (3/58) and Kyle Simmonds (3/95) finished as the pick of the bowlers. But those three relatively quick wickets were as good as it got for the Titans.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar’s 16 was the top score on an otherwise disastrous single-digit scorecard as Subrayen ran riot.

It was Subrayen’s sixth career five wickets, beating his previous best first-class figures of 5/35 against the same Titans at Pietermaritzburg in 2016/2017. His main partner at the other end‚ Muthusamy‚ bagged 3/12 in 14.3 overs.

With a 253-run difference and only a day-and-a-half to play‚ the visitors were asked to bat again. Elgar fell cheaply to a Subrayen delivery that kept extra low for 11‚ but Yaseen Valli (37) and Theunis de Bruyn (38) put in a better effort second time around.

The pair added 56 for the second wicket to take the total to 90/1 with just under 30 minutes to play. But both men were stumped while attempting to attack the Dolphins’ spinners and Sibonelo Makhanya (1) also fell in another late collapse that left the visitors reaching the close on 92/4.

The four wickets were shared by Subrayen (2/32) and Muthusamy (2/31)‚ leaving Imraan Khan’s side six wickets away from victory.