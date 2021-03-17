Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: With cricket following the money, T20 could make Tests obsolete BL PREMIUM

Dale Steyn wears his heart on his sleeve. He is respectful, genial and humble, yet has that white-line fever that all great fast bowlers own. It is that fierce competitiveness gladiators must possess to remain at the top.

Steyn, a former Royal Challengers player, apologised for his recent comments on the IPL (Indian Premier League). He had said: “I think when you go to the IPL, there are such big squads, so many big names and so much emphasis on the amount of money players earn, so sometimes somewhere down the line cricket gets forgotten. I have found that playing in other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player.”..