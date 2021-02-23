Sport / Cricket

Linde shines as Cobras get off the mark with win over Warriors

All-rounder powers Cobras to victory but no bonus point at T20 Challenge

23 February 2021 - 17:39 Agency Staff
George Linde of the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead, Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
George Linde of the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead, Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

George Linde delivered one of the performances of the T20 Challenge to just about keep the Cape Cobras alive with a 24-run victory over the Warriors at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The Proteas all-rounder first plundered an unbeaten 48 off just 20 balls (6 fours‚ 2 sixes) to help his team amass an excellent 181/5 — the highest score of the 2020/2021 tournament so far — with Zubayr Hamza continuing his return to form with 57 off 45 balls (6 fours).

Linde then claimed a fine 4/25 in four overs as the opposition were restricted to 157 all out in 19.2 overs.

Despite sealing a first win‚ the Cobras are bound to be disappointed after failing to claim a bonus point that would have improved their dwindling play-off prospects.

For that to happen they needed to bowl  the Warriors out for 144 or less and they should have done it too after reducing them to 75/7 in the chase.

Slow left-armer Linde was at the heart of that early onslaught by the Cobras’ bowlers‚ removing Jon-Jon Smuts (20)‚ Wihan Lubbe (7)‚ Ayabulela Gqamane (2) and Sinethemba Qeshile (13)‚ while Imraan Manack (2/23) also landed two early blows.

The Eastern Cape outfit’s poor start meant they only had three wickets standing after 10.1 overs‚ before fast bowlers Marco Jansen (47) and Anrich Nortjé (25) added some respectability to the scoreline with a franchise record 67-run eighth-wicket partnership.

Their performance was key to denying the Cobras the bonus point.

Earlier it was Hamza who set up Ashwell Prince’s side‚ with his second consecutive half-century and third of his career. He put on 46 with Kyle Verreynne (26) for the second wicket and a further 71 with Christiaan Jonker (33) for the next wicket‚ before the final flourish by Linde for a fine win.

NEIL MANTHORP: With the Cricket SA theatre closed, work can finally proceed to fix this laughing stock

When a new CSA board is appointed with a competent CEO, a fact-finding trip to Auckland could teach them something about how to run things
Opinion
23 hours ago

England's Test champion hopes hang by a hair as floodlights await

Behaviour of ball an unknown quantity in refurbished stadium and first day-nighter in February in India
Sport
1 day ago

Ngidi and Makhanya maintain 100% record for Titans

Northerners secure a second T20 Challenge win after beating the Cape Cobras by 16 runs
Sport
1 day ago

Conway's 99 steers New Zealand to big win over Australia

Pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult help to take first T20 in series
Sport
1 day ago

