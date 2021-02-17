Faf du Plessis quits Test cricket to focus on T20s

Former SA captain Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect and that he intends to prioritise T20s.

The 36-year-old former captain made his Test debut against Australia in 2012 at the Adelaide Oval where he helped the Proteas to a draw by scoring an unforgettable 110 from 375 balls in the second innings.

He made 69 appearances in this format for the Proteas in which he hit 10 centuries and 21 half-centuries‚ and ends his career with 4,163 runs scored at an average of 40.02.

His last Test match was in the defeat to Pakistan in Rawalpindi where Quinton de Kock was stand-in captain.

“My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter‚” said Du Plessis in a statement on Wednesday.

“It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game‚ but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket. The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this‚ my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be.

“I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer to the Proteas in this format. This does not mean ODI cricket is no longer in my plans. I’m just making T20 the priority in the short term.”