England hire Jacques Kallis as batting consultant for Sri Lanka tour

Kallis worked as a batting consultant for South Africa in 2019, but was not retained

22 December 2020 - 09:17 Nick Said
Jacques Kallis in action. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — England have included former South Africa Test all-rounder Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant for their two-test tour of Sri Lanka that starts on January 14, officials confirmed on Monday.

Kallis, regarded as one of the leading all-rounders to play the game, is a surprise pick for a role that has been filled by Jonathan Trott and Marcus Trescothick in the past  12 months.

The 45-year-old scored 13,206 Test runs at an average of 55.37 and had an excellent reputation for his proficiency in subcontinent conditions. He performed slightly above that in Asia with eight centuries at an average of 55.62.

At this stage he has not been confirmed for subsequent tour of India in February.

Kallis worked as a batting consultant for South Africa in their 3-1 Test series loss to England in 2019, but was not retained.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe has been rested for the Sri Lanka tour, with Paul Collingwood filling the role, while Jon Lewis (fast-bowling coach), Jeetan Patel (spin consultant) and James Foster (wicketkeeping consultant) are also part of head coach Chris Silverwood's team.

Reuters

Batting collapse sends shock waves through cricket-mad India

Virat Kohli's men register the country's lowest Test innings score in Australia day-night opener
Sport
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Let’s forget Cricket SA and remember Liverpool titan Gérard Houllier

In a year that ripped us to pieces, let's focus on the best memories, such as a man full of compassion who brought out everyone's best
Opinion
4 days ago

Fans in stadiums still a way off

We will have to wait and see over the next two months, says PSL boss Danny Jordaan
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas bring in bowler Migael Pretorius to scalp Sri Lanka

First national call-up for prolific Knights star who has claimed many wickets recently
Sport
5 days ago

