Holiday cricket will take place after all as Sri Lanka confirmed that they will tour SA for two Tests on Boxing Day and the New Year.

The scare of a tour cancellation came after the integrity of Cricket SA’s bio-bubble came into question this week with the scrapping of the ODI series against England after three positive Covid-19 tests.

Sri Lanka‚ whose home island has not been as badly afflicted by the virus‚ were reported to have been concerned by the positive tests.

With them also hosting England soon after the SA tour‚ they can ill-afford positive tests.

That said‚ Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket SA have agreed to ensure the two Tests at SuperSport Park in Centurion (December 26-30) and the Wanderers in Johannesburg (January 3-7) will take place.

Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said they were happy the tour will take place as agreed.

“Cricket SA appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva‚ who has never wavered in his willingness to engage us in important and open discussions about our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour. We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation about Cricket SA’s ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times‚” Govender said.

Sri Lanka‚ coached by former Proteas mentor Mickey Arthur‚ will arrive in SA on December 19.

Arthur will leave ahead of the team with a health specialist to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.