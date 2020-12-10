Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka confirm two-Test series in SA

Two matches scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Joburg over holiday period

10 December 2020 - 19:09 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Holiday cricket will take place after all as Sri Lanka confirmed that they will tour SA for two Tests on Boxing Day and the New Year.

The scare of a tour cancellation came after the integrity of Cricket SA’s bio-bubble came into question this week with the scrapping of the ODI series against England after three positive Covid-19 tests.

Sri Lanka‚ whose home island has not been as badly afflicted by the virus‚ were reported to have been concerned by the positive tests.

With them also hosting England soon after the SA tour‚ they can ill-afford positive tests.

That said‚ Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket SA have agreed to ensure the two Tests at SuperSport Park in Centurion (December 26-30) and the Wanderers in Johannesburg (January 3-7) will take place.

Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender said they were happy the tour will take place as agreed.

“Cricket SA appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva‚ who has never wavered in his willingness to engage us in important and open discussions about our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour. We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation about Cricket SA’s ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times‚” Govender said.

Sri Lanka‚ coached by former Proteas mentor Mickey Arthur‚ will arrive in SA on December 19.

Arthur will leave ahead of the team with a health specialist to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

An innings defeat for SA cricket

As the commercial architecture of the game in SA collapses, it threatens not only domestic cricket but our competitiveness on the world stage
Features
14 hours ago

Proteas to take on Pakistan in historic trip

Two tests and three Twenty20 internationals to be played in SA's first visit to the cricket-mad country in 13 years
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA interim board freezes out Ramela and Vonya

Decision bars the two members from participating in the workings of the structure with immediate effect
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket faces tough test as long bio-bubble stays add to mental stress

Organisers are reconsidering the effect of Covid-19 protocols on players’ health
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Western Province may lose Siya Kolisi and other ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Golf discussion: Retail sector fights its way out ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Cricket SA interim board freezes out Ramela and ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Pirates skipper Hlatshwayo happy to let relegated ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Netball coach sweating over fitness of key goal ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.