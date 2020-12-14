NEIL MANTHORP: SA can’t afford to blow our bio-bubble

The eyes of the cricket-playing world will be on SA when the Test series against Sri Lanka begins at the Wanderers on Boxing Day. At least the eyes of those with a sceptical view of how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled in the Third World.
England’s abandoned ODI tour of this country may have done more damage than Eoin Morgan and his players could possibly have imagined — or cared — when they chose not to play in the aftermath of three positive Covid-19 tests. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now