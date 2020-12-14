Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: SA can’t afford to blow our bio-bubble BL PREMIUM

The eyes of the cricket-playing world will be on SA when the Test series against Sri Lanka begins at the Wanderers on Boxing Day. At least the eyes of those with a sceptical view of how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled in the Third World.

England’s abandoned ODI tour of this country may have done more damage than Eoin Morgan and his players could possibly have imagined — or cared — when they chose not to play in the aftermath of three positive Covid-19 tests. ..