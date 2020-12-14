Proteas and Dolphins batsman Khaya Zondo has replaced Omphile Ramela as president of the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

The 30-year-old Durban-born Zondo was elected at Saca’s annual general meeting on December 4 but the organisation only made the outcome of the elections public 10 days after voting took place.

Saca‚ which is essentially the players’ union‚ said Zondo was elected by the organisation’s executive committee during a meeting also attended by representatives from each domestic team.

Zondo will be Saca president for two years and replaces Ramela‚ who had to step down in November after he accepted an appointment by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to serve on the Cricket SA interim board.

Zondo‚ the son of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ takes up a position held by Robin Peterson and JP Duminy before Ramela.

“It is an honour to be elected president of Saca‚” said Zondo.

The right-hander has been a professional cricketer for 13 years across all three formats and has been a member of the Saca executive committee for the past three years.

He immediately laid out his vision for the organisation. “We face massive challenges with Covid‚ the domestic restructure‚ transformation and the financial security of the game‚” said Zondo‚ who made his Proteas limited-overs debut against India in Centurion in 2018.

“As an organisation‚ Saca will continue to confront these challenges with the best interests of players and the game at heart.

“Saca belongs to the players‚ its strength lies in its diversity and ability to unify players.”

Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke paid tribute to former president Ramela, whom he says served the organisation selflessly.

“Omphile led Saca as president over a tumultuous four-year period when the relationship between Saca and Cricket SA was at its most challenging‚” said Breetzke.

“During the GLT20 [Global T20] contract dispute‚ MOU18 negotiation [the agreement that covers benefits and employment of professional players] and the 2019/2020 Cricket SA crisis, Omphile stood on principle in protecting the interests of our members. He has worked tirelessly for the player cause.”

Ramela was appointed to the Cricket SA interim board by Mthethwa with eight others. The minister tasked the team with restoring public and stakeholder confidence in the administration of the organisation.

But Ramela faces expulsion from the interim board after a resolution was passed by members to sideline him from its activities and meetings.

Ramela was deemed to be obstructive by interim board chair Zak Yacoob.

Titans all-rounder Grant Thomson was elected on to the executive committee.

The committee is now made up of president Zondo‚ CEO Breetzke‚ Farhaan Behardien and Mignon du Preez.

The organisation said Temba Bavuma and Craig Alexander‚ who served on the executive committee before the annual meeting‚ have joined as co-opted members.