Sport / Cricket

England’s Moeen Ali hungers for Test cricket

18 November 2020 - 15:42 Nick Said
Moeen Ali. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Moeen Ali. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES

Moeen Ali still wants to play Test cricket for England after conceding he has lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in the Ashes against Australia in 2021.

The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the Test side after recording match figures of 3/172 against the Australians in Birmingham in 2019, a game the tourists won by a huge 251 runs.

Ali, 33, bore the brunt of that defeat, and said Test cricket lost some of its appeal as a result.

“A year-and-a-half ago I lost that hunger to play Test cricket, but I feel like over the last six months it is coming back,” Ali told reporters on Wednesday. “I have been thinking a lot about my game and if the call did come, I would be keen on it. I have not retired or anything, but probably have just taken a step back from the Test game.”

Ali took five wickets at an average of 115 in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia, which began to sow the seeds of doubt about his position, and he admits he could have been better prepared for the contest.

“I went there on the back of being in some of my best form for England,” he said. “I was confident, but I probably didn’t do as much planning as I should have and could have.”

The all-rounder has 181 Test wickets and 2,782 runs, including five centuries, but for now is concentrating on the shortest format with two Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years. He is with the England team in SA for a six-match limited overs tour that starts on November 27.

“There is an opportunity to be one of the greatest sides ever and to be part of that is something I would like to do,” he said. “I must just play as much cricket as I can and play as best as I can.”

Reuters

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket SA’s members council plumbs new depths of ineptitude

Decision to reject the interim committee was right out of the Donald Trump playbook of ignorance
Opinion
1 hour ago

England wary of CSA upheavals ahead of tour

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler says Indian Premier League has helped give them a closer view of their South African counterparts
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
England wary of CSA upheavals ahead of tour
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana coach Ntseki turns focus to Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana and Banyana set to get equal pay
Sport / Soccer
5.
Former Banyana star Luthuli dies aged 46
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

India can beat Aussies even with Smith and Warner back — Pujara

Sport / Cricket

Ngidi joins Kolisi and Kolbe in Roc Nation

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Crisis averted at Cricket SA after stormy meeting

Opinion / Columnists

Jos Buttler hails ‘brilliant’ Quinton de Kock ahead of SA tour

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.