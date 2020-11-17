Sport / Cricket

Ngidi joins Kolisi and Kolbe in Roc Nation

Proteas speedster is the first cricketer to join the esteemed sporting family

17 November 2020 - 14:23 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lungi Ngidi. Picture: REUTERS
Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi has joined the likes of Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe in the Roc Nation family.

The 24-year-old Ngidi‚ who took a supportive stance in the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement, for which he was criticised from former national players‚ became the first cricketer to join the esteemed sporting family.

Roc Nation announced the signing of Ngidi‚ who has played five Tests‚ 26 ODIs and 13 T20s‚ on Tuesday.

Kolisi was the first South African to join after his success with the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where he was captain. Kolbe‚ who scored the second try in the 32-12 final win against England‚ followed on Kolisi’s heels.

Ngidi said he has been inspired by Roc Nation’s work and is glad to be part of its growing cricket and rugby complements.

“I’ve been inspired by everything Roc Nation has done since growing the family in SA. I love the vision‚ the culture and everything they stand for. It resonates with me as a person and who I am as a human being‚” Ngidi said.

“It is really important to have a dedicated team that helps to reassure me and ensure that every time I go out and play‚ I can perform to the best of my ability and help me grow my career for SA a lot further.”

NEIL MANTHORP: Crisis averted at Cricket SA after stormy meeting

Board of independent directors will run the game after members council agrees under pressure
Opinion
19 hours ago

Jos Buttler hails ‘brilliant’ Quinton de Kock ahead of SA tour

English batsman hails SA captain as one of his favourite players in the world
Sport
21 hours ago

Cricket SA members council backs down

Body bends the knee to sports minister’s ultimatum and recognises the interim board
Sport
22 hours ago

