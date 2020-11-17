Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi has joined the likes of Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe in the Roc Nation family.

The 24-year-old Ngidi‚ who took a supportive stance in the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement, for which he was criticised from former national players‚ became the first cricketer to join the esteemed sporting family.

Roc Nation announced the signing of Ngidi‚ who has played five Tests‚ 26 ODIs and 13 T20s‚ on Tuesday.

Kolisi was the first South African to join after his success with the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where he was captain. Kolbe‚ who scored the second try in the 32-12 final win against England‚ followed on Kolisi’s heels.

Ngidi said he has been inspired by Roc Nation’s work and is glad to be part of its growing cricket and rugby complements.

“I’ve been inspired by everything Roc Nation has done since growing the family in SA. I love the vision‚ the culture and everything they stand for. It resonates with me as a person and who I am as a human being‚” Ngidi said.

“It is really important to have a dedicated team that helps to reassure me and ensure that every time I go out and play‚ I can perform to the best of my ability and help me grow my career for SA a lot further.”