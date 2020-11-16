Sport / Cricket

Jos Buttler hails 'brilliant' Quinton de Kock ahead of SA tour

English batsman hails SA captain as one of his favourite players in the world

16 November 2020 - 17:59 Nick Said
Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock drops England's Ben Stokes a test match at Newlands, Cape Town.
Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock drops England's Ben Stokes a test match at Newlands, Cape Town.

England’s Jos Buttler says SA captain Quinton de Kock is one of his “favourite players in the world” as two of the most attacking batsmen in the game prepare for a Twenty20 international series.

England will play six limited-overs matches in SA between November 27 and December 9, three of which will be ODIs. But it is the shortest format that will attract the most interest with looming T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

Buttler and De Kock both open the batting and wear the wicketkeeper gloves for their sides, and their head-to-head contest could go a long way to deciding the series.

“I’m a huge fan of his,” Buttler told reporters on Monday before the squad left for Cape Town. “He is a fantastic player with an excellent cricket brain. I really enjoy how he views the game and looks to take it on.

“He is one of my favourite players in the world at the moment, and is brilliant with the bat and as a wicketkeeper.”

Buttler believes the T20 series, in particular, is important for England to work through their selection permutations.

“To win the series is the ultimate aim, but also building towards the World Cups. In 50-over cricket we did that, winning and learning at the same time ahead of the [2019] tournament.

“Winning gives you confidence and clarity about your side. The 50-over team [that won the World Cup] nearly picked itself towards the end of that cycle.

“That gives you a lot of confidence, you are familiar with your own role and what to expect from your teammates.”

England played three ODIs and three T20 internationals in SA in February. The touring side won the latter series 2-1. 

Reuters

