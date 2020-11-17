Sport / Cricket

India can beat Aussies even with Smith and Warner back — Pujara

Australia’s batting line-up will be a little stronger than in 2018/2019, says star batsman

17 November 2020 - 15:44 Rohith Nair
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Bengaluru — India are capable of repeating the heroics from their successful 2018/2019 Test tour in Australia even though the hosts are stronger this time with the return of batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, India’s Cheteshwar Pujara says.    ’

Warner and Smith were unavailable for Australia while serving 12-month ball-tampering bans as India won their first Test series Down Under, beating the hosts 2-1 in four matches.

Warner and Smith have scored more than 14,000 Test runs between them, but Pujara said India’s bowlers are capable of taking quick wickets to give them “every chance of winning” the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“[Australia’s batting line-up] will be a little stronger than what it was in 2018/2019, but then victories don’t come easy,” Pujara told PTI.

“No doubt Smith, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are great players. But the good part about our current crop of bowlers is that most of them play in the same series and our bowling unit will also not be very different to what it was in 2018/2019.

“They know how to be successful in Australia as they have enjoyed success there in the past. They have their game plans in place and if we can execute them well, they are capable of getting Smith, Warner and Labuschagne out quickly.”

Pujara said they will, however, encounter a “different challenge” in the series opener in Adelaide when India play their second day-night Test with the pink ball, having played with it just once against Bangladesh on home soil.

“We will be playing with the pink Kookaburra in Australia, it will be slightly different,” Pujara, the series’ leading run-scorer on their last visit, added.

“One has to understand and accept and get used to it [pink ball and lights] as early as possible … The twilight period is more challenging than other periods.” 

Reuters

Ngidi joins Kolisi and Kolbe in Roc Nation

Proteas speedster is the first cricketer to join the esteemed sporting family
Sport
3 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Crisis averted at Cricket SA after stormy meeting

Board of independent directors will run the game after members council agrees under pressure
Opinion
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Jos Buttler hails ‘brilliant’ Quinton de Kock ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana huff and puff their way to a win over ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Lifeline for top SA cycling team?
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Ngidi joins Kolisi and Kolbe in Roc Nation
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Jos Buttler hails ‘brilliant’ Quinton de Kock ahead of SA tour

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA members council backs down

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA council fires minister’s interim board

Sport / Cricket

Calls for Rohit Sharma to captain India’s T20 side

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.