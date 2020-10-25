Sport / Cricket

Pat Cummins returns to form to boost Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes

Right-arm pacer’s 3/17 helps Kolkata beat second-placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in IPL

25 October 2020 - 19:25 Amlan Chakraborty
Australia's Pat Cummins. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Australia's Pat Cummins. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

New Delhi — Pat Cummins justified his $2.1m price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders’ playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia teammate, David Warner, was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabad’s struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Cummins, the league’s most expensive player this season, had gone wicketless in six of his past seven games but the 27-year-old roared back into form on Saturday just as the tournament’s playoff race begins to intensify.

The right-arm pacer struck with his first delivery and went on to claim 3/17 as Kolkata thumped second-placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to remain on course for a playoff slot.

Meanwhile, Warner was left disappointed after Sunrisers Hyderabad choked in their pursuit of a modest target against Kings XI Punjab and slumped to their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Chasing 127 for a victory that would rekindle their playoff hopes, Hyderabad needed only 27 runs from four overs with seven wickets in hand before a spectacular collapse unfolded in Dubai. They lost their last seven wickets for 14 runs to be all out for 114.

“In regards to our batting, obviously very disappointed,” Warner, who made 35, said at the postmatch media conference. “We didn’t get the job done. We were probably a bit complacent in the middle.”

In their past three matches, the 2016 champions face Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, who are now on top in the points table.

“We’ve got three challenging games coming up, one here and two in Sharjah,” Warner said. “If you want to win the tournament, you’ve got to beat the top three teams and that’s what we face in our next assignment.” 

Reuters

Beresford Williams leads mass resignations at Cricket SA

Four non-independent board members resign before Sunday’s members’ council meeting
Sport
4 hours ago

England cricket tour confirmed

Four of six matches set down for Newlands and two for Boland Park in Paarl
Sport
4 days ago

Minister’s approval of England tour a huge relief for Cricket SA

Good news for local fans, while the visitors are expected to ease CSA’s financial burden to the tune of nearly R50m
Sport
5 days ago

Colombo Kings pick Du Plessis and Andre Russell for Lanka Premier League

Former SA captain and West Indies all-rounder are set to be the team’s overseas marquee players
Sport
5 days ago

