Sport / Cricket

Victor Mpitsang is new Cricket SA selection convener

The former fast bowler is a safe pair of hands for a crucial role, says Graeme Smith

21 October 2020 - 16:27 Nick Said
Victor Mpitsang. Picure: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Victor Mpitsang. Picure: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Cricket SA has named former fast bowler Victor Mpitsang as the new convener of selectors ahead of a proposed home limited-overs series against England in November.

“The role for the national convener of selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long,” director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Wednesday.

“We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor’s credentials speak for themselves.”

Mpitsang, 40, played two ODIs for SA as a teenager in 1999 and made more than 100 first-class appearances before retiring in 2012. He was previously head of selectors for the national Under-19 side.

Cricket SA is hoping to host England in Cape Town for three ODI and three T20 internationals starting late November, and was given a boost this week then it received government approval for the tour to go ahead, though no official announcement has been made.

Reuters

England’s tour of SA gets the nod from home affairs‚ but ...

Cricket SA must now convince sports minister Nathi Mthethwa that its internal troubles are not an obstacle
Sport
1 day ago

Minister’s approval of England tour a huge relief for Cricket SA

Good news for local fans, while the visitors are expected to ease CSA’s financial burden to the tune of nearly R50m
Sport
23 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: CSA board prepare to fight for their privileges

The likes of acting president Beresford Williams see the game as ‘theirs’ rather than belonging to the players and supporters
Sport
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hello Cricket SA, this is it, an intervention

The board needs to make way for true cricket lovers who will advance the sport
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sundowns set to have a big clear out of players
Sport / Soccer
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Delving into the environmental and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
WP rugby look on bright side after exit of more ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Race is on as Italians start testing America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Skhosana and four fellow Sascoc board members on ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Mthethwa warns CSA of intervention

Sport / Cricket

Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says players’ union

Sport / Cricket

Race to get cricket tour onto TV

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.