Victor Mpitsang is new Cricket SA selection convener

Cricket SA has named former fast bowler Victor Mpitsang as the new convener of selectors ahead of a proposed home limited-overs series against England in November.

“The role for the national convener of selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long,” director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Wednesday.

“We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor’s credentials speak for themselves.”

Mpitsang, 40, played two ODIs for SA as a teenager in 1999 and made more than 100 first-class appearances before retiring in 2012. He was previously head of selectors for the national Under-19 side.

Cricket SA is hoping to host England in Cape Town for three ODI and three T20 internationals starting late November, and was given a boost this week then it received government approval for the tour to go ahead, though no official announcement has been made.

Reuters