Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says players’ union

Players say tours are threatened and their livelihoods are at stake if the crisis at Cricket SA is not resolved

14 October 2020 - 18:04 Khanyiso Tshwaku
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) have had different but equally telling responses to the sports ministry’s planned intervention at Cricket SA.

Predictably‚ the players’ union is incensed with Cricket SA‚ with Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke saying the continued existence of the embattled organisation’s crippled board is doing the game in SA more harm than good.

With England set to tour SA in November pending governmental approval‚ Breetzke said Cricket SA’s board issues can and will put the players’ livelihoods in jeopardy.

“Cricket is in an existential crisis and the intervention of government will result in the ICC reviewing Cricket SA’s position as an ICC member and will furthermore jeopardise the England tour scheduled for November. Players will suffer‚ development will suffer and the future of the game will be prejudiced‚” Breetzke said.

He continued that as has been recognised by the department of sports, arts & culture and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ “the current board has no credibility to resolve the crises and it is clear the impasse between government and Cricket SA will not be resolved until such time as the board stands down.

“We therefore implore the Cricket SA board to stand down and thereby take a decision that will be in the best interests of cricket.”

Cricket SA has been given until October 27 by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to get its house in order.

The ICC‚ while not known to take strong action with regard to governmental interference‚ does take a dim view of the ministry’s decision to step in.

The ICC confirmed it had received a letter from the sports ministry and is encouraging dialogue between the respective entities.

“The ICC has received a letter from the ministry of sport‚ arts & culture in SA giving notice of potential intervention into the matters of Cricket SA. At this stage‚ no complaint has been received from Cricket SA regarding government intervention and members are encouraged to resolve matters directly with their governments. We will continue to monitor the situation‚” the statement said.

