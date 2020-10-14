Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has given embattled Cricket SA notice of government intervention and informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of the planned action.

Mthethwa has given the troubled cricket organisation a deadline of October 27 to send written representation if they wish to respond on why the government should not intervene in their affairs.

This comes after two sets of parliamentary sports portfolio committee meetings at which Cricket SA were forced to explain the forensic report in the last few days. Mthethwa also met Cricket SA on October 12 in an attempt to save the organisation’s sinking ship.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ Mthethwa said several efforts have been made to assist Cricket SA with the stabilisation of its governance affairs. The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the parliamentary sports portfolio committee also engaged Cricket SA without much success.

Mthethwa has sent a letter to Cricket SA’s embattled acting president Beresford Williams‚ who was forced to recuse himself at Tuesday’s sports portfolio committee meeting after being implicated in the summary and the full forensic report that the committee received.

“Having evaluated the discussions‚ as well as the subsequent reporting on the matter‚ I have now reached the point where I see no value in further engagement with Cricket SA‚” Mthethwa said.

The wider reaching consequences of this move by the minister will remain to be seen as the ICC has often taken a dim view of government interference in cricket affairs.

Sascoc also wrote to the ICC in September to explain that their planned intervention had more to do with helping Cricket SA get out of its administrative rut.

Article 13 (5) (i) of the National Sport and Recreation Act of 1998 allows the minister to intervene in a sporting body’s matter if there is a dispute‚ alleged mismanagement or any other matter in that is likely to bring a sport or recreational activity into disrepute.