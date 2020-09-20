Chennai get the better of Mumbai as IPL begins

Cooch Behar — The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) delayed season got off to a low-key start on Saturday with three-time winners Chennai Super Kings beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match of the eight-team tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai, having restricted Mumbai to 162/9, romped home with four deliveries to spare with Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out) spearheading their chase.

The world’s richest Twenty20 league was originally due to be played in India from March 29 but was rescheduled in the UAE after the Covid-19 pandemic. The usual carnival-like atmosphere, however, was missing in the contest which took place without spectators as a safety measure.

Spilt catches and misfieldings indicated that the players, most of them featuring in competitive cricket for the first time in months, were not at their sharpest.

Put in to bat, Mumbai could not capitalise on the strong start they got from Quinton de Kock (33) and skipper Rohit Sharma (12) who fell in successive overs. Du Plessis took two spectacular catches near the rope to send back Saurabh Tiwary (42) and Hardik Pandya (14) in the same Ravindra Jadeja over to peg back Mumbai.

Fellow South African Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets, including that of the dangerous Kieron Pollard (18), as Mumbai managed only 41 runs in the last six overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Chennai, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lost both openers early but Rayudu kept their chase on track with his calculated aggression, while Du Plessis stayed put till victory was sealed.

England all-rounder Sam Curran termed Chennai captain Dhoni a “genius” after justifying his surprise promotion in the batting order on Saturday.

After Ravindra Jadeja fell in the 19th over, leaving Chennai needing 29 off 17 deliveries, former India captain Dhoni or fellow right-hander Kedar Jadhav was expected to join Faf du Plessis in the middle.

Dhoni sent Curran (18) instead and the 22-year-old clobbered two sixes and a four in his six-ball cameo before Chennai triumphed by five wickets with four balls to spare.

“To be honest, very surprised I went in but he’s a genius, he obviously thought something,” Curran said at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. “A great win in the end.”

The left-handed batsman believed his promotion was partly because Dhoni wanted a left-right combination and said his aggression against left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was premeditated.

“That was the over we wanted to target, a six-or-out approach mentality. Take the risk, and if it comes off it comes off. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Dhoni’s penchant for springing tactical surprises was most famously illustrated when he asked all-rounder Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over in the final of the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup which India won.

This year’s matches will be held in bio-secure bubbles in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in front of empty stands. But the organisers are hoping to allow some fans to attend during the later stages of the tournament, which will end on November 10.

Reuters