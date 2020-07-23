Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA charge Moroe with misconduct

Forensic report prompts board to act against suspended CEO

23 July 2020 - 15:26 Tiisetso Malepa
Thabang Moroe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Suspended Cricket SA’s cricket  board has lodged eight charges of misconduct against CEO Thabang Moroe, says his lawyer Michael, Motsoeneng Bill confirmed.

“Yes. Very late last night [Wednesday]‚” Motsoeneng Bill confirmed without elaborating on the rigidity of the Cricket SA case against his client.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Cricket SA were ready to present Moroe with a charge sheet after a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.

The charges are: GSC (Global Sports Commerce) agreement; GSC production services; revocation of media accreditation for journalists during the Mzansi Super League; abuse of Cricket SA credit cards; relationship with the SA Cricketers Association (Saca); procurement of Tina-Nathi Consulting; relations with Saca and insubordination for refusing to help with Fundudzi.

Cricket SA released a statement on Thursday and said the situation was “unfortunate”.

“The Cricket SA board of directors has received the first part of the forensic report which relates to the suspended CEO‚ Mr Thabang Moroe. Using this report as a point of departure the board has implemented a process that will provide finality to this unfortunate situation.”

Cricket SA said they could not comment further at this stage.

“At the appropriate time‚ once the ongoing processes have been concluded‚ the Cricket SA board will be in a position to take all its stakeholders and the public in its confidence by making appropriate announcements‚” Cricket SA said.

