Sport / Cricket

Australia’s Matthew Wade to pull back on sledging against India

Batsman says chirping at India during the four-Test series might backfire

09 June 2020 - 16:47 Ian Ransom
Matthew Wade during at The Kia Oval on September 15 2019 in London, England. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
Matthew Wade during at The Kia Oval on September 15 2019 in London, England. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Australia batsman Matthew Wade may decide to keep his lip zipped during the Test series against India over the home summer as he says Virat Kohli’s team thrive on verbal confrontations.

The Tasmanian has dished out his fair share of sledging on the field and was never far away when aggression levels spiked during the 2019 Ashes in England.

Yet Wade said chirping at India during the four-Test series, which starts in December, might backfire.

“They’re a hard team, they use it to their advantage very well,” Wade told reporters in a video call on Tuesday. “Virat is very clever the way he uses his words or his body language. So they use it as an advantage now. To be honest, I don’t really want to engage too much [on] that.

“I know they thrive off the energy that comes between two players. They’re probably as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment, so it’s something I might stay away from this time.”

Wade is itching to get back to cricket after the Covid-19 shutdown. He had surgery on his knee in May, but will return to training with Tasmania this week and is hoping to be named in Australia’s limited overs squads for a yet-to-be-confirmed tour of England slated for September.

However, a recall for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could see him miss out.

“I’d love to be on that tour,” Wade said. “I’d say Glenn would come back into that team, he’s one of the best players in the world at T20 so he’ll come back in at some stage. I see myself as the spare player, the spare batter, the spare keeper ... so that’s what I’m probably striving to maintain.”

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket still lurching from crisis to crisis

It’s so bad one could easily forget which one we’re in now
Opinion
23 hours ago

Anil Kumble hopes ban on spit will swing the game towards spinners

But fast bowlers fear that they will struggle to swing the ball under cricket’s new rules
Sport
5 days ago

SA’s tour of West Indies is in the balance

June meeting of the ICC will decide the fate of Proteas’ first Test tour of the Caribbean in 10 years
Sport
6 days ago

Three Windies players turn down England tour

Shimron Hetmyer,  Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul opt out of the 25-man party for  England Test
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Conduct of Sascoc board devious‚ says Canoeing SA
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Survey helps golf courses work ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ngam and Toyana lament poor state of cricket in ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
How Rugby World Cup 2023 will shape up
Sport / Rugby
5.
Sascoc pays salaries one day late
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series

Opinion / Columnists

English cricket gets ready to go after government’s green light

Sport / Cricket

Cricketers will not be forced to return to training

Sport / Cricket

How Hansie Cronjé lost his way

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.