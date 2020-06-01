NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
SA cricket will need to replicate England's operation if there is any chance of India arriving and playing in August
01 June 2020 - 19:02
Hopes are fading that India’s financially critical visit to SA for three T20 Internationals will take place as originally agreed in late August but the good news is that the short tour remains on the Proteas’ playing schedule and could take place in March 2021.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly and Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith agreed in February to play the series and the former Indian captain has no intention of reneging on his commitment and disappointing his one-time adversary whom he now regards as a friend.
