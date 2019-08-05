Sport / Cricket

Mohammed Moosajee’s letter exposes rifts between SA team and administrators

National squad has no representative on Cricket SA’s exco

05 August 2019 - 17:08 Telford Vice
Mohammed Moosajee. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Mohammed Moosajee. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

London — The longest-serving member in SA’s cricket squad has lifted the lid on troubling aspects of the relationship between players and administrators.

Mohammed Moosajee become SA’s team doctor in 2003 and their manager in 2008‚ and has since fulfilled both roles.

In a letter to Cricket SA’s board, he estimated about R15m had been saved because of his dual function.

That is the extent of the good news. The rest will worry those keeping an eye on the state of the game in the country. The letter‚ the contents of which are known to Business Day‚ was submitted to the board for their meeting on Thursday.

Moosajee informed the board he did not want to continue‚ which Cricket SA confirmed in a release on Sunday‚ which said he had “expressed … his wish not be considered for another term as joint team manager and team doctor‚ which the board accepted”.

The only other mention of Moosajee in the release was attributed to CEO Thabang Moroe‚ who thanked him for his “national service to SA cricket”.

So far‚ so amicable. But Moosajee also wrote that late in 2018 he survived an attempt to remove him from his position.

The move came to the attention of captain Faf du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson‚ who met Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani to insist Moosajee be kept on board.

Moosajee‚ who is contracted until September‚ also highlighted his alarm that he was not informed he had been omitted from Cricket SA’s exco — which the organisation’s website describes as its “senior executive team”.

The chief executives’ committee (CEC) comprises the CEOs of Cricket SA and the SA Cricketers’ Association‚ or their equivalents‚ and the exco.

Moosajee had been part of the structure since 2011‚ and his absence means the national team are not directly represented on a body that Cricket SA’s website says “is an important planning and operational committee serving under the CEO of Cricket SA”.

“The committee is intended to serve as an advisory committee to the CEO and is entitled to make strategic and operational recommendations to the CEO and the board of Cricket SA‚” the CEC’s terms of reference say.

Asked on Monday what Cricket SA planned to do about the team not having a say at that level‚ a spokesperson said: “That is not true. The national men’s and women’s teams will now be represented by the acting director of cricket until the post is filled permanently.”

Which takes us back to Sunday’s release‚ which announced the sweeping aside of much of the structure around a national team that earned a hard look at how they function — or not — by losing five of their eight completed games at the 2019 World Cup.

Gibson and his assistants have lost their jobs‚ though it seems they could reapply for them‚ and Du Plessis’s position appears uncertain.

Cricket SA are on the hunt for a director of cricket as well as a team director‚ who it seems will have to fulfil the roles of coach and manager.

For now‚ Corrie van Zyl‚ Cricket SA’s manager of cricket pathways‚ is the acting director of cricket and thus‚ by some measures‚ the most powerful person in the game in SA.

And all that with the clock ticking towards the tour to India in September‚ where three T20s and three Tests await.

Gibson gone‚ Du Plessis doubted‚ authority aggregated as CSA hit panic button

Team manager to take overall charge of all aspects of the team
Sport
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Aussies play with words, as long as ‘sandpaper’ isn’t one

At the same time the commentators get in on the act and have their say
Opinion
3 days ago

SA face toughest start to World Test Champs‚ says Faf

Much will depend on the condition of the pitches the Proteas will bat on in India
Sport
6 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Luck of the Irish is in again as they reprise 2011 glory days

Oh happy days, for all Irish-South Africans
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Aussies play with words, as long as ‘sandpaper’ isn’t one

Opinion / Columnists

SA draw short straw in World Test Championship

Sport / Cricket

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Luck of the Irish is in again as they reprise 2011 glory days

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.