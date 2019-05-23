Sport / Cricket

Kohli stops the world‚ but not London's traffic

Put 10 captains on a stage and expect them to spin a decent yarn and you are likely to be disappointed — there’s too much avoiding saying the wrong thing to allow that to happen

23 May 2019 - 17:18 Telford Vice
India's Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
India's Virat Kohli. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

London — Not for the first time and no doubt not the last‚ Virat Kohli stopped the world on Thursday.

He had not meant to‚ climbing into his taxi on schedule to make it to the East End at the appointed hour to take his place among the 10 captains of the teams contesting the 2019 World Cup.

But‚ London being London‚ and traffic being traffic‚ Kohli was late.

Just a few minutes late‚ mind‚ but enough for whispers of his predicament to swirl through a room filled with hundreds of reporters gathered for the first of what will be many media conferences before the final is played at Lord’s on July 14.

Put 10 captains on a stage and expect them to spin a decent yarn and you are likely to be disappointed — there’s too much avoiding saying the wrong thing to allow that to happen.

Moments before they took up their places a video illuminated the scene.

The second shot was of AB de Villiers driving down the ground in the green and gold he has chosen not to wear anymore.

One of the last was of Grant Elliott celebrating smacking Dale Steyn for six‚ straight no chaser‚ to put New Zealand into the 2015 final.

Thanks‚ International Cricket Council‚ for reminding the South Africans in the room of who their team will miss at this tournament and what they will never forget.

Kohli was‚ naturally‚ the centre of attention. What did he think of speculation that totals at this World Cup could rival Big Ben for height?

“They seem to be obsessed with getting to 500‚” Kohli said. “But I don’t see too many high-scoring games towards the end of the tournament. You could defend 260.”

So‚ Virat‚ what’s your personal opinion of why international cricket isn’t being played in Pakistan?

“My personal opinion doesn’t matter.”

Faf du Plessis? What do you reckon?

Given pitches almost as flat as the seams on the Kookaburra‚ how do you stop your bowlers from chucking up this cricket lark and going to take tea with the queen instead?

“With good wickets come boundaries‚ so you’ve got to make sure you keep the boys nice and pumped‚” he said.

Exactly how — massages every hour on the hour for Dale Steyn and his shoulder‚ a cottonwool cocoon for Lungi Ngidi‚ rollerskates for Imran Tahir so he doesn’t have to run too far to celebrate — he did not say.

The best question of the lot came from a girl who was among the children who led the captains down the stairs.

“If you could pick one player from the other teams to be in your side‚ who would that be?”

Before Kohli could answer‚ Aaron Finch headed him off at the pass with: “You can’t have AB.”

The man who stopped the world nodded in acquiescence: “I was going to choose AB‚ but I’ll choose Faf.  I’d love to bat with him.”

Kohli was also impressed with Rashid‚ the Afghan leg spinner ranked No3 in the world: “He has that fast bowler’s intensity. When he’s bowling you just want to sit down and watch.”

As for Finch‚ “KG Rabada; he’s a superstar.”

Du Plessis’ turn came‚ and he listed Jasprit Bumrah‚ Rashid Khan‚ and Pat Cummins.

What? No Kohli?

“That’s my bowling team. Virat is in my batting team.”

The best answer came from Afghanistan’s captain‚ Gulbadin Naib: “We have peace and cricket is part of that. Cricket is not a sport in Afghanistan. It’s something else.”

Not for the first time on Thursday‚ the world stopped.

Fearless? Who us? England refuse to believe

Being favourites is a good problem for England team, says Strauss
Sport
1 day ago

Faf outlines how the World Cup lineup is shaping up

De Kock to open with Amla or Markram for opener against England
Sport
1 day ago

Time running out for Hashim Amla ahead of World Cup opener

Veteran batsman will have to prove his worth in two warm-up matches this week
Sport
2 days ago

Former Aussie opener Slater kicked off plane

Ex Test player asked to leave flight after heated argument with two friends
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: India wheedle their way back as head honchos

Opinion / Columnists

Tahir takes his skills to Surrey

Sport / Cricket

Sunil rates England favourites to win Cup on home soil

Sport / Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: an unbeatable bailiff of bails

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.