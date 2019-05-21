Sport / Cricket

Former Aussie opener Slater kicked off plane

Ex Test player asked to leave flight after heated argument with two friends

21 May 2019 - 14:27 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Sydney — Former Australian opening batsman Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes, a report said on Tuesday.

Citing eyewitnesses, Macquarie Sports Radio said the row erupted between Slater and two women as they boarded a flight from Sydney to his hometown Wagga Wagga on Sunday.

It escalated with yelling and swearing as they took their seats, the broadcaster reported, claiming Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.

Slater, now a well-known television pundit who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup in England, confirmed the incident in a statement, according to Macquarie.

“I did have an argument with two friends while boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight,” he said.

Australian airline Qantas also confirmed an incident, without naming Slater.

“Prior to departure on a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight on Sunday, a male passenger was asked to leave the aircraft for being disruptive,” it said in a statement.

“He complied with the crew’s request.”

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

AFP

NEIL MANTHORP: Secretive World Cup selection can backfire

With Rabada and Steyn not fit, coach and captain have job to keep opposing batsmen on their toes
Opinion
10 hours ago

How will SA handle England's red-hot batting unit at World Cup?

SA coach Gibson upbeat about tournament opener at The Oval
Sport
6 days ago

Tahir takes his skills to Surrey

SA veteran always looking for exciting opportunities
Sport
6 days ago

