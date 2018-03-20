Sport / Cricket

Windies on course for World Cup

20 March 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: istock

Harare — West Indies edged closer to a place in the 2019 World Cup when they defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets in the latest qualifying match on Monday.

Chasing 290 to win, the two-time champions reached their target with six balls to spare after surviving a worrying mid-innings collapse.

The Windies lead the Super Sixes qualifying table with six points but will still need to avoid defeat against Scotland on Wednesday in their last pool match. Zimbabwe, on five points, can still qualify by beating the UAE on Thursday although the Scots, Ireland and Afghanistan all remain in contention for a spot in the showpiece in England and Wales.

Brendan Taylor top scored for Zimbabwe with 138, which included 20 boundaries. For the Windies, Marlon Samuels smashed 86 off 80 balls while Evin Lewis and Shai Hope also contributed half centuries.

AFP

