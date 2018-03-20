LETTER: Rabada shunted by sham

Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp’s pointed remarks warrant close attention (Kagiso suspended for being too chuffed and too passionate, March 13).

It is palpably clear that the barely perceptible shoulder brush with Kagiso Rabada was preconceived by the Australians, probably right at the start of the series.

It is a great sadness that the International Cricket Council, the governing body, has swallowed the sham without expressing even the vaguest suspicion that the incident in question was carefully contrived.

The issue has been rendered yet more bizarre by the fact that a lout like Australia’s David Warner will be participating in the next two Test matches while a gentleman like Rabada will not.

John Spira

Johannesburg