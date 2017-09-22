Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram, who are expected to be SA’s opening pair against Bangladesh next week, produced a scintillating partnership of 184 on the third day of the Sunfoil Series match between the Titans and Dolphins in Centurion on Thursday.

Most of their second innings partnership‚ which helped the home side to declare on 295/4‚ was watched by new SA coach Ottis Gibson and convener of selectors Linda Zondi.

At stumps‚ the Dolphins were 27/3. This left them needing 403 to win

Markram‚ who scored 119 in the first innings‚ was dismissed on 87 off 89 balls from the bowling of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj to deny him the rare feat of back-to-back first-class centuries.

Elgar‚ who was dismissed for a disappointing 21 in the first innings on Tuesday‚ redeemed himself with a patient 139 that included 15 boundaries and two sixes before he was removed by Robert Frylinck.

Elgar’s hundred arrived just before 4pm from 134 deliveries and it included 13 boundaries as the Titans continued to tighten their grip on a good batting surface at SuperSport Park.

As a result of his impressive performances against the Dolphins‚ it is almost certain now that Markram will be handed his debut in the first Test against Bangladesh next week.

Last week‚ the former SA U19 captain smashed 134 off just 110 balls to help the Titans to a 71-run victory over the Lions in the pre-season Momentum eKasi Challenge.

