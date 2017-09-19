Proteas coach Ottis Gibson knows a team in trouble

Much of what has been said and written about Ottis Gibson’s appointment as SA’s coach has centred on opinion.

Happily for his new employers and Faf du Plessis’ team, almost all of those views have been positive.

But opinion is free. Facts are sacred. What do we know about Gibson’s coaching ability that is not based on what someone thinks? Push will start coming to shove in that regard after Gibson is unveiled in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

For now we know that Gibson’s tenure as West Indies coach was not a success if we look at a picture bigger than the 2012 World T20 — which the Windies won.

Overall under Gibson‚ West Indies lost more games than they won in every format.

They went down 16 times in 36 Tests and won nine. Of 93 one-day internationals, they were victorious in 36 and beaten in 52. Twenty-three losses and 22 wins was the equation in their 47 T20s.