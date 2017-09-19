Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Kagiso Rabada is not fazed by Global T20

19 September 2017 - 06:52 Sports Reporter
Kagiso Rabada. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Kagiso Rabada. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES

Having fetched R9.8m in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play for the Delhi Daredevils earlier in 2017, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has the added pressure of being the main marquee player for the Joburg Giants in SA’s inaugural Global T20 competition.

Three years ago, Rabada had just left school without taking a five-for for St Stithians College. Now, he is the face of the Johannesburg-based Global T20 side that is owned by his Daredevils employers. It represents yet another pressure situation in a few years that have been defined by his being dragged out of his comfort zone.

The fact that he already has the best bowling figures by a South African in ODIs and the second best in Tests suggests he has had few problems handling the demands of not only first-class cricket, but those of international cricket as well.

"There’s always pressure to perform but there are ways you can deal with it‚" Rabada said at a school coaching clinic at Vorentoe High School in Auckland Park on Monday.

"But you have to take it one step at a time and‚ depending on what you want to achieve, you have to get out of your comfort zone," Rabada said.

Global League yet to start, but losing millions

Cricket SA and SuperSport seem to have a significant difference of opinion over broadcast rights
Sport
11 days ago

"It definitely has been [a pressure situation], but it’s something I wanted to do and when you want to do something you’re going to get into tricky situations, but you’ll find a way to get yourself in a sane state of mind."

Rabada‚ who had a taste of IPL cricket with the Daredevils in April‚ said he expected the Global T20 to be of a high standard. "There are a lot of good players in the competition.

"There are good national players playing‚ some good franchise players‚ some overseas players and overseas marquee players who are greats of the game I don’t think will ever be forgotten.

"Guys like Brendon McCullum‚ Chris Gayle‚ Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo are guys who have played cricket for a very long time and have done really well.

"So I expect a competition of high skill....

"It’s going to be a spectacle‚ I hope we can get the crowds in," Rabada said.

TimesLIVE

Dale Steyn opts to go ‘clubbing’

Steyn will seek out less taxing opportunities to ease himself back into the international frame
Sport
4 days ago

Sri Lankan Perera’s huge six seals it for World XI

Perera’s towering last-minute six seals win over Pakistan in Twenty20 clash
Sport
5 days ago

How Zinta rode to Stellenbosch Kings’ rescue

T20 franchise mogul Preity Zinta sees league cricket taking over in the future
Sport
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Note to Coetzee: one result does define Boks
Sport / Rugby
2.
Proteas coach Ottis Gibson knows a team in trouble
Sport / Cricket
3.
Boks in 57 shades of All Black
Sport / Rugby
4.
Shock Australian ban on Hong Kong horses
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Cricket giant Chris Gayle a boost for Windies
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Temba Bavuma out to make a point
Sport / Cricket

New SA coach Ottis Gibson can help Rabada’s star soar even higher
Sport / Cricket

Big name players at T20 Global League draft
Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Why Ottis Gibson may be the coach SA cricket needs
Opinion

Proteas sweat over Philander
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.