Australia now need to beat England for spot

London — Australia face a make-or-break Champions Trophy showdown with England after their Group A clash against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

Steve Smith’s side were chasing 183 to beat Bangladesh at The Oval, when persistent drizzle forced the players from the field.

Having scored 83-1 from 16 overs, Australia needed only to play for four more overs to be eligible to win via the Duckworth-Lewis rule for rain-affected games.

Unfortunately for Australia, who bowled out Bangladesh for 182, the rain became heavier and the match was called off.

Australia will be cursing their luck as they were also frustrated by bad weather when their opening group fixture against New Zealand was abandoned.

With England, who won their opener against Bangladesh, due to play New Zealand in the next Group A fixture, two-time champions Australia will have to beat the hosts in Birmingham on Saturday to qualify for the semifinals.

Tamim Iqbal’s 95 was the highlight for Bangladesh, who are winless and face New Zealand in their final group tie.

