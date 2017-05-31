England are not in SA’s group at the Champions Trophy‚ but if the teams clash in the semifinals or final the pitch is likely to be as flat as the top of the Lord’s pavilion.

And nothing like the surface on which SA reduced England to 20/6 on their way to a seven-wicket win in the third one-day international (ODI) on Monday.

"It doesn’t always happen that you get nick-offs like that; it happens every once in a while‚" Kagiso Rabada‚ who took 4/39‚ told reporters in London.

"If the conditions are like that it’s going to be hard for any team. Even our batsmen were cautious. The wicket was green and it played like a Test wicket."

Coach Russell Domingo looked at the bigger picture of what that meant for England and their opponents.

"We knew conditions were favourable for bowling but I suppose that’s the way England bat at times — if there is something in the wicket and you land the ball in the right areas and they nick the ball you’ve got a chance against them because they play that expansive brand of cricket‚" Domingo said.