JP Duminy and AB de Villiers‚ and their unbroken stand of 55‚ took the visitors home with 21.1 overs remaining. That won the game, but by then the contest had been decided.

Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell saw to that by reducing England to 20/6 in the first five overs of the match to record the fastest instance of a team taking the first six wickets in all 3,874 ODIs yet played.

England managed to recover before being dismissed for 153 in 31.1 overs.

SA took the advantage with more disciplined bowling than in the first two games of the series and a dramatically improved fielding performance.

They put down six catches on Saturday‚ but their only blemish on Monday was the difficult chance De Kock spilled off Keshav Maharaj for Jake Ball’s wicket.

Jonny Bairstow and David Willey found a path through the debris with a partnership of 62 for the seventh wicket.

Then Bairstow and Toby Roland-Jones added 52‚ but the stand ended when Bairstow ventured down the pitch to Maharaj and was stumped.

Rabada first struck with the fifth ball of the match‚ which Jason Roy edged to first slip.

Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid fell to consecutive deliveries by Rabada in the fifth over — both to catches by Faf du Plessis at second slip — but Bairstow survived the hat-trick ball.

Rabada took 4/39 with Parnell claiming 3/43 and Maharaj 3/25. Imran Tahir was not considered for selection because of a tight hamstring.

Morné Morkel played his first match of the series‚ while Parnell and Duminy returned after missing the second game.

SA now turn their attention to the Champions Trophy‚ in which they play their first match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday.

De Villiers and his team will be disappointed at the series loss to England‚ but they will take heart from the steady improvement they have shown in the three matches.

The consolation for England was their inept batting display had come before the Champions Trophy.

