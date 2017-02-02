Proteas crush Sri Lanka and take a 2-0 lead

South African bowlers had their chance, but it was always going to take something special to outshine the swashbuckling centuries by Faf du Plessis and David Miller as Proteas crushed Sri Lanka by 121 runs in the second one-day international (ODI) in Durban on Wednesday evening.

Sri Lanka won the toss and their captain Upul Tharanga elected to bowl first, but the move backfired as the Proteas took advantage of what looked like a good batting deck to set an imposing target of 308, which was too much for the visitors.

The Proteas, who registered their 11nth ODI victory in a row at home, successfully restricted Sri Lanka to 186 after 37.5 overs, with Du Plessis declared man-of-the match for his efforts.

Proteas now lead Sri Lanka 2-0 and they could wrap up this series at the eagerly anticipated Pink Day razzmatazz at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday, with two matches to spare and set their minds on a possible whitewash.

Although SA’s batting innings started on shaky ground, with openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock failing to stamp their authority on proceedings with low scores of 15 and 17, respectively, Faf du Plessis and David Miller arrived at the scene to repair the damage.