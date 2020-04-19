No light at the end of Premier Soccer League tunnel

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) hopes of wrapping up the season by June 30 are fast fading after a meeting with the SA Football Association (Safa) that was to map a way forward was postponed at the weekend.

Acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala said in March that they hoped to complete the suspended 2019/2020 season by the end of June but it is becoming unlikely the campaign could be wrapped up by the league’s desired date.

Safa’s acting CEO, Gay Mokoena, said he was on a call with Madlala on Friday and we decided we’ll engage each other after April 30”.

Leaders Kaizer Chiefs were top of the premiership with second-placed Sundowns breathing down their necks when the season was halted in the middle of March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We hope things would have eased a bit after April 30 and it will be possible to talk about the way forward with the PSL‚” said Mokoena.

“Everybody wants football to be played but people must remember that it’s no longer completely in the hands of football officials. The government is in control of this and we’ll hear from them while we also look at what is happening around the world‚ particularly in countries already hit hard by the virus.”

Premiership players were paid their full salaries in March but the future remains uncertain as PSL officials have conceded they cannot guarantee payment of the R2.5m monthly grants in the coming months if there is no action on the pitch.

Chiefs are four points clear at the top as they attempt to end their five-year trophy drought, while coach Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns are chasing their third successive league title and a record 10th in the PSL era.