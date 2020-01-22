Chris Froome set for return at UAE Tour in February

Chris Froome will make his competitive return to the peloton at February’s UAE Tour after coming through a rigorous training block in the Canary Islands, the four-time Tour de France winner said on Wednesday.

The UAE Tour, the only WorldTour race in the Middle East, takes place from February 23-29.

Froome has not raced since a horrific crash while training for the Criterium du Dauphin last June which left him in intensive care with multiple fractures to his sternum, spine, femur, elbow and ribs.

“I’m really excited about getting back to racing at the UAE Tour,” the Team Ineos rider said. “I’ve come off a good block of training in Gran Canaria and look forward to taking the next step in my recovery and getting back to full strength.”