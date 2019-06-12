Seriously injured Chris Froome out of Tour de France

Brailsford said Froome had been speeding downhill with Dutch teammate Wout Poels on a “recon” ride for Wednesday’s time-trial when a gust of wind blew him off track, making him hit a wall.

“They were going very fast and the wind got his front wheel and sent him straight into the wall,” Brailsford said.

The accident took place on a narrow descent through the village of Saint-André d’Apchon in the Loire region and other competitors on the ride estimated he would have been travelling at 60km/h.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was swift to wish Froome a speedy recovery. “We hope he gets well soon. The Tour de France won’t be the same without him. Chris Froome has been the central character at the Tour since 2013,” he said.