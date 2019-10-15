Chris Froome says it’s too soon to think about 2020 Tour leadership

Paris — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is likely to face fierce competition within Team Ineos next year, but the Briton is focusing on getting back to his best before thinking about 2020.

Froome missed the 2019 Tour after sustaining multiple injuries in a crash in the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.

Team mate Egan Bernal seized the opportunity to win his maiden Tour de France ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas, making it five in a row for Ineos, formerly Team Sky.

Who will lead the British outfit for the 2020 Tour, which will start on June 27 in Nice, is anyone’s guess but Froome would not be drawn into discussing the number one status.

“We’ve got an amazing line-up, an amazing roster of riders to select from, but nothing is decided yet,” Froome, who won his last title in 2017, said.