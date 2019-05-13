Sports minister tells Athletics SA to appeal Caster Semenya decision

Sport minister Tokozile Xasa has instructed Athletics SA (ASA) to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision against Caster Semenya.

In a statement issued on Monday the ministry said the move follows the advice by a high-level panel that met to discuss the way forward after CAS ruled that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) could impose its female eligibility regulations.

Under the rules differences of sex development (DSD) athletes with male XY chromosomes must take medication to lower naturally occurring high levels of testosterone to compete in women’s races from 400m to a mile.

Apart from the pole vault and the 400m hurdles‚ the events cover the races that Semenya specialises in.