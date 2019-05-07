CARTOON: Caster’s gender burden

JSE expected to get off to a slow and mixed start
Voters must interrogate party policies and realise that prosperity depends on the private sector, writes Ann Bernstein
Ramaphosa has cast himself as the change candidate despite being Jacob Zuma's deputy during rampant state capture
The governing party is clearly going to need a partner
Guy Hayward has been in the job less than five years
Production improving, but still not high enough
The panel will vote on whether to move ahead with a contempt citation on Wednesday, and if it does so, the full House will vote on the issue.
The Proteas may well go to the World Cup galvanised by the intransigence of their bosses
Analysts advise investors to stick to their strategy and not change funds during periods of poor performance as this usually destroys value
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.