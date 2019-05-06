Sport / Other Sport

Caster Semenya case complicated and delicate, says Olympic chief

Bach said the IOC will create a group of 'experts from science, from ethics as well as athletes’ representatives and from international federations' to study the ruling

06 May 2019 - 18:51 Agency Staff
Thomas Bach (right). Picture: AFP/PATRICK HAMILTON
Thomas Bach (right). Picture: AFP/PATRICK HAMILTON

Brisbane — International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Monday called the controversial gender case of runner Caster Semenya “extremely complicated and delicate” and said an expert panel will study its implications.

Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.

The IAAF argued that “hyperandrogenic” athletes — or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) — had an unfair advantage over others.

Bach said in Brisbane that the IOC would create a group of “experts from science, ethics as well as athletes’ representatives and from international federations” to examine the ruling.

It will include IOC medical director Richard Budgett and an IAAF official who will “study this extremely complicated and delicate problem”.

“This is a case that should be taken up with the international federations, it’s their rules that are involved, their technical regulations,” he said, adding that he had “no idea” when the group would reach any conclusions.

The World Medical Association has urged doctors not to enforce the controversial new rules for classifying female athletes, warning that attempts to do so would breach ethics codes.

The DSD rules — first adopted in 2018 but suspended pending the legal battle — are due to come into effect on May 8. Semenya is mulling an appeal.

Bach is in Brisbane to meet Queensland state officials who are considering a bid for the city to host the 2032 Olympics, before heading to the nearby Gold Coast for a summit of sports federations.

AFP

When considering Caster Semenya, what is elite sport, anyway, other than a festival of inequality?

If sport were truly fair, we would all be on the podium, writes Anjana Ahuja
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Thursday will dawn new and stormy

IRR polling predicts a major shake-up for SA in the elections, with the ANC faring dismally and the EFF causing a shocK
Opinion
1 hour ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Caster Semenya still on that hill, far from a level playing field

The decision to force her to reduce her natural testosterone is a blatantly racist move against her, and no-one else
Sport
3 days ago

‘I was wrong about Caster,’ says former Semenya competitor

Madeleine Pape, who represented Australia in the 800m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, now acknowledges that the issue is more complicated and the SA ...
Sport
4 days ago

