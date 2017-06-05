Wayde van Niekerk won his first international race of the year on Sunday‚ but Akani Simbine was edged into his first 100m defeat of the year.

Racing in the 200m straight at the Boston street meet in the US‚ Van Niekerk‚ the 400m world record-holder and Olympic champion‚ cruised home in 19.84 seconds on an especially built elevated track on Boston’s Charles Street that enabled fans to watch up close.

He defeated American BeeJay Lee by 0.33 seconds in the five-lane race.

"It was challenging‚" Van Niekerk told reporters. "To be honest I thought I did a 400. It was a bit tough."

The Olympic 400m champion was tuning up to run both the 200m and 400 at August’s world championships in London.

"I’ve still got a lot of work to do and have a lot of areas I need to look into‚" he said. "But it was a positive win for me today.

Simbine‚ recording his slowest 100m of the season to date‚ was edged on the line by Keston Bledman of Trinidad and Tobago‚ with both being credited with times of 10.21.

However‚ Bledman got the nod over the South African by one-thousandth of a second.