TRACK ATHLETICS
Top coach rates Wayde to rock in 800m
Wayde van Niekerk is adding the shorter sprints to his competition repertoire‚ but one of the country’s top middle-distance coaches is wondering what might happen if he were to move the other way.
Ian Harries‚ who mentored Mbulaeni Mulaudzi to the Olympic 800m silver medal at Athens 2004‚ believes the 400m world-record holder would be capable of a world mark in the double-lap race.
"I wish [Van Niekerk’s coach] Ansie Botha would … experiment with Wayde over 800‚" Vaal Triangle-based Harries said. With Van Niekerk’s 400m record at 43.03sec‚ Harries’s theory is that if he were to do the first lap in 48sec — faster than David Rudisha’s 49.28 on his world-record run — he would still have a five-second "protection time".
"Look at his build‚ he is not as big as the Americans. I think you would see the first sub-1min 40sec 800m."
When Harries‚ 73‚ started out as a coach 50 years ago‚ the world was still awaiting a sub-10sec 100m and the men’s marathon best was nearly 10minutes slower than now.
He attributes the improvements to athletes earning more money and to improved coaching theory.
"Athletes can sustain themselves through their winnings; more time to train‚ a longer life in the sport. And there has been a seismic change in coaching theory‚" added Harries. Former runner-turned-coach Arthur Lydiard showed athletes needed to do more aerobic exercises.
That is why Roger Bannister‚ the first man to break the four-minute barrier in the mile in 1954‚ failed to win an Olympic medal‚ finishing fourth at Helsinki 1952.
"[Bannister] was phenomenal on the amount of training he did…. There was an extra heat and he could not cope with it. He was only good for one round and a final."
Harries‚ still actively coaching‚ remembers his training sessions with Mulaudzi‚ who died in a road accident in 2014. His favourite was three sets of three 200m sprints.
"Mbulaeni could average 23.8sec for the nine 200s."
A former policeman‚ he recalls the day in 1967 in then Rhodesia that shaped him as a coach and participant.
"I ran out of the police station … went up a slight hill‚ down the other side to an intersection … 900m away. I turned around and I could not get back up the hill again. So I went on a mission…. If I was going to coach‚ which I had resolved to do‚ I had to appreciate fully what an athlete would have to go through.
"For the next 14 years I ran almost every day‚" said Harries, who has done one Comrades Marathon and swum 16 straight Midmar Miles.
And Harries dances a pretty good Zorba the Greek too‚ as
he did the hot summer
night after Mulaudzi won that silver.
TMG Digital
