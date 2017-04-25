Top coach rates Wayde to rock in 800m

He attributes the improvements to athletes earning more money and to improved coaching theory.

"Athletes can sustain themselves through their winnings; more time to train‚ a longer life in the sport. And there has been a seismic change in coaching theory‚" added Harries. Former runner-turned-coach Arthur Lydiard showed athletes needed to do more aerobic exercises.

That is why Roger Bannister‚ the first man to break the four-minute barrier in the mile in 1954‚ failed to win an Olympic medal‚ finishing fourth at Helsinki 1952.

"[Bannister] was phenomenal on the amount of training he did…. There was an extra heat and he could not cope with it. He was only good for one round and a final."

Harries‚ still actively coaching‚ remembers his training sessions with Mulaudzi‚ who died in a road accident in 2014. His favourite was three sets of three 200m sprints.

"Mbulaeni could average 23.8sec for the nine 200s."

A former policeman‚ he recalls the day in 1967 in then Rhodesia that shaped him as a coach and participant.

"I ran out of the police station … went up a slight hill‚ down the other side to an intersection … 900m away. I turned around and I could not get back up the hill again. So I went on a mission…. If I was going to coach‚ which I had resolved to do‚ I had to appreciate fully what an athlete would have to go through.

"For the next 14 years I ran almost every day‚" said Harries, who has done one Comrades Marathon and swum 16 straight Midmar Miles.

And Harries dances a pretty good Zorba the Greek too‚ as

he did the hot summer

night after Mulaudzi won that silver.

