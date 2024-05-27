Inside the plan to make Pick n Pay ‘beautiful again’
CEO Sean Summers admits to errors and vows to turn around the ailing retailer
27 May 2024 - 08:39
UPDATED 27 May 2024 - 22:50
Pick n Pay, fresh from reporting its first annual loss in its 57 years, will phase out the QualiSave brand and repackage most of its loss-making stores into Boxer as part of a sweeping overhaul to remedy strategic blunders of the past decade.
CEO Sean Summers said in a frank interview with Business Day that a lot of mistakes were made through the years, but he was determined to make “Pick n Pay beautiful again”...
