WATCH: Lamborghini’s iconic logo gets a revamp

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its historic logo. This evolution is part of the Italian carmaker’s new trajectory that has focused on sustainability and decarbonisation.
With this in mind, the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese is implementing changes that involve not only the cars, but the corporate identity as a whole, which will also see a new expression in terms of all the visual aspects.
The new logo to be used on all the company’s official channels is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colours that are minimal yet bold, says the company. Therefore, black and white are reconfirmed as the primary hues, symbolizing the clear identity of the brand, while yellow, along with the introduction of the gold color, is used as the accent colour.
This revamped version will be applied on future cars. The iconic bull in the centre will for the first time since existence feature individually on the company’s digital touchpoints, separated from the classic shield to lend greater prominence.
The redesign also includes a new set of icons, developed in collaboration with Lamborghini Centro Stile, that for the first time will be used and shared uniformly across all the digital touchpoints.
