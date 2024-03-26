National Assembly to debate DA motion of no confidence in Mapisa-Nqakula

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.
National Assembly acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has agreed to a debate on a DA motion of no confidence in speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
The DA applied for the debate and wants it to be held urgently as the last sitting of the assembly before recess will be on Thursday.
Mapisa-Nqakula last week took special leave from her position as speaker and from the ANC following allegations of corruption that are being investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which conducted a search of her house.
She is facing 12 allegations of corruption and money laundering amounting to about R4m from her time as the defence minister when she allegedly accepted bribes from a defence contractor.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube welcomed Tsenoli’s decision, though there is no clarity yet on what position the ANC will take. Historically, it has closed ranks around members under attack by opposition parties.
“The motion will now be considered by the House in due course,” Gwarube said.
“The rules of the National Assembly are clear. The motion to remove a speaker or the deputy speaker must be considered urgently. Considering that this parliament remains competent until May, there is no reason a special sitting of parliament should not be called as early as next week to consider this important motion.
“I have written to all parties represented in parliament, including the ANC, to request their support for this motion. Mapisa-Nqakula’s refusal to resign amidst this corruption scandal leaves us no choice but to bring this motion. As MPs who uphold the values of accountability, this should not be a difficult decision to make.”
Gwarube said Mapisa-Nqakula was no longer suited to hold the important position of leading the national legislature, which was meant to hold the executive to account.
“Parliament and the parties represented there should do the right thing; support this motion and show South Africans that this parliament will not be a refuge for some of the worst among us,” she said.
